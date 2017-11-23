Expand / Collapse search
©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Police say 8 Ugandan media workers face treason charges

By The Associated Press | Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda –  Ugandan police are holding eight media workers on treason and other charges for a report saying Uganda is planning to overthrow the president of neighboring Rwanda.

Police spokesman Emilian Kayima says the employees of local tabloid The Red Pepper are in detention pending confirmation of charges by the prosecutor. The suspects include five managers and three editors.

Kayima says the charges relate to a story on Nov. 20 saying Uganda is planning to overthrow Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Many in Uganda believe relations have cooled between the two countries after some Ugandan police officers were accused of illegally transferring to Rwanda a wanted refugee who is now serving a life term there.

The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Ugandan authorities to free the media workers.