Formal charges against submarine inventor due in December

Police in Denmark say formal charges against a Danish inventor who has admitted dismembering a Swedish journalist while on his submarine but claims he did not kill her, are likely to be laid in December.

Copenhagen police said Tuesday Peter Madsen has voluntarily accepted to extend his pre-trial detention until Dec. 12.

Madsen, who currently faces preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse, has acknowledged throwing Kim Wall's body parts into the sea, claiming Wall had died inside the submarine while he was on deck.

Wall, who was working on a story about Madsen, was last seen aboard his submarine as it left Copenhagen in August. The next day, Madsen was rescued from the sinking submarine without Wall. Police believe he deliberately sank the vessel.