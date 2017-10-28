Spain takes control of Catalan government day after independence declaration

Spain officially took over the Catalan government Saturday by publishing special measures in an official gazette online and firing the region’s top leaders.

The move came a day after separatist Catalan lawmakers passed a declaration of independence.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy took over as the northeastern region’s leader, replacing the ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont. Rajoy also dissolved the regional parliament and called a new regional election for Dec. 21.

Rajoy said the declaration of independence “not only goes against the law but is a criminal act.” His comments were met with jeers and whistles of disapproval in Barcelona, where thousands had originally gathered to celebrate their independence from Madrid.

“Spain is living through a sad day,” Rajoy said. “We believe it is urgent to listen to Catalan citizens, to all of them, so that they can decide their future and nobody can act outside the law on their behalf.”

Puigdemont and 12 other members of the Catalan Cabinet will no longer be paid and could face charges of usurping others’ functions if they refuse to obey. There was no immediate sign that top Catalan officials will do so, or comply with the orders.

Some among the roughly 200,000 civil servants have said they will refuse to obey orders from Madrid, risking being punished or even fired under the special powers granted to central authorities by the nation's Senate on Friday.

Spain's Interior Ministry also published an order to demote Josep Lluis Trapero from his position as head of the regional Mossos d'Esquadra police. He will be allowed to remain as commissar.

Trapero became a controversial figure as the public face of the police response in mid-August to deadly extremists' attacks in and near Barcelona. He was praised for effectiveness but also criticized for coordination problems with other national police forces.

Catalonia held its independence referendum Oct. 1 and declared independence more than three weeks later. The U.S., France and Germany were among several countries who rejected the declaration, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.