Catalonia's push for independence from Spain: What to know

Catalonia’s regional parliament passed a motion Friday to establish itself as an independent Catalan Republic.

The move came after a month of back-and-forth between the region and the Spanish government, which has warned against the independence bid.

Immediately after the Catalan parliament decision, Spain's Senate authorized the government to invoke a never-before used constitutional measure to take control of the Catalonia region. The measures give Spain the ability to sack Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont and his Cabinet as well as authorize the government to curtail the region's parliamentary powers.

Catalonia's motion called for beginning an independence process that would include drafting Catalonia’s new laws as well as open negotiations “on equal footing” with Spanish authorities.

What is Catalonia?

Located in the northeast region of Spain, Catalonia is largely independent with its own culture and language. It’s one of the richest and most industrialized areas of the country with a heavy emphasis on manufacturing, according to the BBC.

The region, which includes Barcelona, is home to about 7.5 million people.

Valuing its autonomy, Catalonia has its own parliament and executive, called “Generalitat” in its language.

Why do they want independence?

Because of its own cultural identity, those in favor of Catalan independence have pushed for the region to become separate from Spain. Supporters also believe that they have given more to the Spanish government than they have gotten back.

The push for independence “raises questions of the future of democracy and democratic rule,” Pamela Radcliff, a University of California, San Diego professor and modern Spain historian, told Fox News. “What’s being contested between Spain and Catalonia, one of the things is different visions of what defending democracy looks like.”

The push for independence is led by Puigdemont, the president of Catalonia. The region held a referendum on Oct. 1.

On Friday, thousands of pro-secession supporters have gathered near the Catalonia parliament to show support for independence.

The region’s parliament voted to establish an independent Catalonia with 70 votes in favor of independence, 10 votes against and two blank ballots. Opposition leaders had left the chambers in protest before the vote.

How did the earlier vote go?

About 90 percent of the 2.3 million people who cast votes chose independence, Catalan officials said of the disputed referendum. However, fewer than half of eligible voters participated in the Oct. 1 vote.

About 900 people were treated for injuries after voting turned violent when Catalan civilians and Spanish police clashed earlier this month.

Andrew Dowling, an expert in Catalan history at Cardiff University in Wales, said that any independence declaration by the Catalan parliament would be symbolic without border and institutional control and no international support.

Such a declaration "will see the fracture between hardliners and the pragmatic people in Catalonia who are already seeing an economic fallout," Dowling told The Associated Press.

What has been Spain’s response?

Spain's top court declared the independence referendum illegal, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had warned that the government’s first move will be to remove Puigdemont from power when the Senate granted him the special powers under Article 155.

Rajoy said what is happening in Catalonia is “a clear violation of the laws, of democracy, of the rights of all, and that has consequences.”

Rajoy has reportedly refused help from outside civil-society groups and lawyers to mediate negotiations between the two factions. He has also declined to engage in talks with Catalan leaders.

“There is no possible mediation between democratic law and disobedience and unlawfulness,” Rajoy said.

Spain had given Puigdemont two deadlines – which have come and gone – on whether the independence referendum is serious.

Radcliff said that “it’s very possible” that neither side has “much incentive to compromise.”

What is Article 155?

Spain invoked a clause of its constitution after Catalonia forged ahead with its plans to secede from the country that would take away the region’s autonomy.

Catalonia's refusal to backtrack from its independence threats triggered Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, the government said, which allows central authorities to take over control of any of the country’s 17 regions. It’s a provision that hasn’t been used in the four decades since democracy was restored in the European nation.

An English translation of the constitution states that should an autonomous community break the law or disregard the constitution, the Spanish government can – after following certain procedures – “take the measures necessary in order to compel the [community] forcibly to meet said obligations, or in order to protect [Spain’s] general interests.”

Rajoy's cabinet met in a special meeting Saturday morning to approve measures to take direct control of the Catalan region under Article 155. The Senate gave him the power to do so on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.