Mexico arrests top Sinaloa cartel heroin trafficker

Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested one of the top heroin traffickers for the sons of Sinaloa drug cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Guzman's sons have largely taken over the cartel following their father's arrest last year and extradition to the United States.

The Attorney General's Office said Victor Manuel Felix was arrested Thursday at a tony apartment complex in an upscale suburb of Mexico City known as Santa Fe.

Felix is wanted on an extradition request for trafficking heroin to the United States. He also allegedly laundered money and acted as a financial operator for the sons, Ivan and Jesus Alfredo. Prosecutors said Felix was with the sons when they were kidnapped by a rival gang from a restaurant in 2016. They were later released.