UN chief to hold talks with Trump at White House on Friday

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will have talks at the White House Friday with President Donald Trump and one issue certain to be on the agenda will be reform of the 193-member world organization that the U.S. leader has been pressing.

Guterres and Trump met briefly at the White House in April and also held talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting last month, but this will be their first extended meeting.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that "issues of mutual concern" will be discussed during Guterres' meeting with Trump late Friday morning.

He wouldn't speculate on issues other than U.N. reform. But other topics likely to be discussed include the Iran nuclear deal, Middle East peace prospects and combating global extremism.