Taliban attack army camp in southern Afghanistan, killing 41

The Taliban reportedly carried out an attack late Wednesday at an army camp in the southern Kandahar province, killing at least 41 Afghan soldiers, officials in the country said.

The initial attack was followed by several hours of gunfire and two suicide car bombings. An Afghan security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the death toll was at least 41.

The Taliban claimed the attack in a statement

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since the U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.

