5 Russian ships in Philippines to deliver military equipment

Five Russian navy ships have arrived in the Philippines to deliver donated military equipment on the country's third naval visit under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Rear Admiral E. Mikhailov, the task force commander, said the three anti-submarine ships, one landing ship and a rescue tug docked in Manila on Friday in time for the upcoming visit of Russia's top defense official.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will be joining next week's meeting of 10 Southeast Asian defense ministers with counterparts from eight countries including the U.S., Russia and China.

No details were mentioned Friday about the donated equipment, but Duterte earlier said Russia would provide 5,000 assault rifles to the Philippines. He has vowed to diversify the country's ties away from the United States and toward China and Russia.