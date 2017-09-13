Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

First there was Harvey. Next came Irma, followed later by Katia. Now – in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean – Hurricane Jose is waiting.

Jose has weakened to a Category 1 storm, but it is expected to remain at hurricane intensity over the southwest Atlantic and could potentially strengthen as it steers through a strange loop that may bring it toward the Bahamas and East Coast, according to forecasters.

Jose is the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks.

Hurricane Harvey unleashed extensive damage in southern Texas and parts of Louisiana as it brought excessive rainfall and catastrophic flooding, killing at least 74 people. Katia killed at least two people in Mexico after it made landfall last week – right after a powerful earthquake killed 64 others.

Twelve deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma so far, along with two in Georgia, four in South Carolina and dozens in the Caribbean. The storm killed at least 55 people in total as of Tuesday.

Jose appears to have spared, for the most part, the Caribbean islands hardest hit by Irma last week, but it still has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Here’s what you should know.

Where is Hurricane Jose now?

According to Wednesday's 5 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Jose is about 505 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas, and 435 miles south of Bermuda.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving southeast at 8 mph, but is expected to make a clockwise loop over the next 36 to 48 hours, according to the NHC.



What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. The Netherlands navy said the situation was “better than expected” after it passed north of the islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.