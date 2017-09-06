2 men found guilty in brutal slaying of Aboriginal woman

A jury has convicted two men in connection with the brutal slaying of an Aboriginal woman who bled to death on a remote beach following a violent sexual assault.

After a five-week trial at Coffs Harbour Supreme Court, a jury took less than one hour on Wednesday to convict Adrian Attwater of manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault in the 2011 death of Lynette Daley. His co-defendant, Paul Maris, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and hindering the discovery of evidence.

Daley's death horrified Australians and exposed the nation's deep racial divide.

It took prosecutors more than five years to agree to try Attwater and Maris for the killing. Daley's family said prosecutors were reluctant to take the case because Lynette was Aboriginal, and her two assailants were white.