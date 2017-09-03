South Korea holds live-fire drill simulating attack on nuclear site to 'strongly warn' North Korea

South Korea’s military conducted a live-fire exercise simulating an attack on a nuclear site, to "strongly warn" North Korea in response to the rogue nation's apparent nuclear test, the South Korean military reported early Monday.

A surface-to-surface missile and long-range air-to-ground missile "accurately struck" targets in the Sea of Japan, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the target was set considering the distance to where the North's test site was, and the exercise was aimed at practicing precision strikes, as well as cutting off reinforcements.

TRUMP, MATTIS, MNUCHIN WARN NORTH KOREA OF 'OVERWHELMING' MILITARY RESPONSE, HALTED TRADE

North Korea claimed on Sunday that it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb, which possibly triggered an artificial earthquake.

In response to Pyongyang’s claim, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday afternoon that any threats by North Korea to the U.S. or its allies would be met with an “effective and overwhelming” military response.

He added, “we are not looking to the total annihilation of a country … but ... we have many options to do so.”

If confirmed, North Korea’s bomb detonation Saturday would be its sixth nuclear test, and its first since President Trump was inaugurated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.