US soldier missing in Yemen ID'd, presumed dead, Pentagon says

The U.S. military has identified the soldier who has been missing since a Black Hawk helicopter went down in Yemen on Aug. 25.

The soldier’s name is Army Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, and his status is listed as “whereabouts unknown,” the Pentagon said, adding that the soldier is presumed to be dead.

No information was immediately available about Rivera-Lopez’s age or military unit, but a Defense Department official told Stars and Stripes that Rivera-Lopez was assigned to the 160th Special Operation Aviation Unit.

The unit is known to conduct nighttime operations, and is nicknamed the Night Stalkers, the newspaper reported.

U.S. officials said the Black Hawk helicopter crashed off the southern coast of Yemen while training its crew.

A statement issued by U.S. Central Command said five other service members who were aboard the craft were rescued.

Earlier in August, Yemen’s U.S. ambassador said the country did not need a U.S. military presence, but still required U.S. diplomatic help.

“We need the U.S. government to continue to lend its political and logistical support to the legitimate government and the Arab coalition,” Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak told Fox News in an exclusive interview. “This will, in turn, help reinstating the government institutions, which will curb AQAP operations and lead to its demise."

The brutal Yemeni war between the Houthi rebels and Saudi-led coalition is about to enter its fourth year.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Hollie McKay contributed reporting to this story.