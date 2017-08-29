Surfer has lucky escape from Australian shark attack

A surfer was lucky to escape with a superficial scratch on his back, a torn wetsuit and teeth marks in his board when he was attacked by a shark off an Australian beach.

Marcel Brundler estimated the shark that grabbed his board on Tuesday was a 3-meter (10-foot) great white shark. He was surfing near Lorne, southwest of the Victoria state capital Melbourne

The 37-year-old says he punched the shark before making his escape by catching a wave.

Police say Brundler was remarkably calm after the attack.

Police Senior Constable Mick Atkinson described Brundler as "very, very lucky."