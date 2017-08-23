The Latest: Spain: Police find bomb belt in attacks workshop

The Latest on the investigation into the attacks in and near Barcelona (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Police in northeastern Spain say they have found a belt with real explosives at the house where the terror cell accused of killing 15 people in attacks on Barcelona and another town last week had been preparing a bigger attack.

Six of the attackers shot dead by police were wearing fake suicide belts.

A police spokesman said Wednesday the belt with viable explosives was found at a house in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, where two other cell members died in an explosion last Wednesday prior to the attacks.

Police had already found over 100 tanks of butane gas and materials to make TATP, an explosive used by Islamic State militants, at the house.

___

11 a.m.

Spanish police say they are investigating material found in searches in two northeastern towns in connection to the deadly attacks last week that killed 15 people in and near Barcelona.

Police declined to say what they found in raids late Tuesday at a cybercafe in Ripoll and a house in Vilafranca del Penedes. They said Wednesday the operation continued.

Vilafranca is close to where Younes Abouyaaqoub, the suspected driver in the Barcelona attack that killed 13 people, was shot dead Monday by police.

Abouyaaqoub is known to have changed clothes, picked up knives and a fake explosive belt in the time between the attack Thursday and his death.

One of the four surviving suspects worked in the Ripoll cafe.

A judge provisionally jailed two suspects in the attack Tuesday.