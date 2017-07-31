'Second Calais' grows as Macron vows to lower migrant flow in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to clear migrants from the streets of France -- even as fears of a “second Calais” migrant camp have arisen among residents.

Due to the living conditions and crime rates, the town of Metz has been dubbed the “second Calais” by several locals, Russia Today reported. The port of Calais, a refugee camp that housed nearly 7,000 refugees, was evacuated in October last year.

"The city of Metz was not prepared for the camp. The authorities emptied it, but now there are 700 refugees back there again. It's becoming a second Calais," a concerned local woman told Russia Today's Charlotte Dubenskij.

Macron has not developed a plan to reduce the flow of migrants into France, but vowed he would take care of the numbers.

"The first battle is to house everybody in a dignified manner," Macron said in a ceremony welcoming new citizens last week. "By the end of the year, I want no more women and men in the streets, in the woods, lost. It's a question of dignity, a question of humanity, but also of efficiency. Everywhere where the emergency housing is built to welcome them, I want administrative steps for their cases to be examined."

Earlier last week, Macron spoke of possibly vetting migrants in Libya -- but French officials then walked back that announcement.

The site at Metz has been cleared several times by French authorities, who are struggling to cope with the huge influx of illegal immigrants and locals are concerned about their safety. Even aid workers do not feel safe and called it a humanitarian slum, Daily Sabah reported.

There are plenty of protesters, some even building a wall around a hotel that was set to become a migrant shelter.

Though the Port of Calais, nicknamed “the Jungle, was dismantled, migrants are still arriving illegally on site.