Canadian man charged in videotaped beating, with a club, of elderly cyclist

A Canadian man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he was caught on a videotape beating an elderly man with a club.

An unidentified woman filmed David Fox, 65, on top of a 74-year-old man, hitting him on Tuesday with a small club in Peterborough, a city in Ontario, according to The Toronto Star.

Fox, who was driving a black pickup truck, and the victim, who was riding a bicycle, had apparently gotten into an argument, police said.

“Hey I am filming all of this!” the woman yelled to Fox and the victim. Fox is seen getting up, wiping blood from his forehead and putting the small, white club into his pocket.

She asked the victim, who has not been named, if he was okay before interrogating Fox. His response was: “I tried to walk away.”

The elderly man, who now has a large gash on his head, is seen getting up and asking: “Where am I bleeding?”

The woman filming responded, “everywhere.”

The woman told Peterborough This Week that she started filming the situation when she thought the elderly gentleman had been hit by Fox’s vehicle, but the situation turned out to be completely different.

“He (Fox) became enraged and you could see him snap in the truck,” the woman said. She said she did not see what led to the violent confrontation between the two men.

She described the beating as “sickening.”

“The sound of the club hitting him was sickening,” she told the media outlet. “Blood was flying off it.”

The woman said she stayed with the elderly cyclist until first responders came to transport him to the Peterborough Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

“I didn’t know how bad it was because there was so much blood,” she said. “It was pouring down his face and he couldn’t see out of his eyes.”

Fox attempted to get into his truck to leave, but a man opened his door and told him he was not going anywhere until the police come. Motorists and witnesses also tried to keep Fox at the scene until police came, but he fled.

Police arrested Fox shortly after and he is due to appear in court on Aug. 24.