London acid attacks: Boy, 16, charged as UK plans crackdown

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with 15 offenses after five acid attacks in London.

Detectives are investigating a spate of linked acid attacks which took place in north and east London in less than 90 minutes on Thursday night.

Five separate male victims, all on mopeds, were allegedly targeted by two attackers also on a moped.

Among the charges against the 16-year-old are five counts of GBH with intent and one count of possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Stratford Youth Court on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested in Stoke Newington on Friday morning has been released on bail until early August.

All five victims of the attacks were all taken to hospital and one was described as being left with "life-changing" facial injuries.

Those attacked were described as being "from a variety of backgrounds".

Officers urged potential witnesses to come forward with information and photos and videos they may have recorded.

Chief Inspector Ben Clark, from Hackney Borough, said: "These are hideous offenses and must have been very frightening for all of the victims.

"Of late we have seen more attacks using corrosive substances in London.

"I would urge businesses and parents to challenge those who they think may be trying to obtain or carry these substances as this could help prevent serious offenses and life changing injuries being caused."

Meanwhile, the Government has announced it will outline a new strategy on combating acid attacks in the Commons on Monday.

One of the proposals will be to ensure acid and other corrosive substances can be classed as dangerous weapons, which under the Prevention of Crime Act carries a four-year maximum penalty.

