UK Conservatives, Northern Ireland party strike deal to back PM May

A Northern Ireland-based political party and the UK Conservatives struck a deal on Monday to support Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government in a vote on her legislative package slated to take place later this week.

The $1.9 billion deal would help "address the unique circumstances" of North Ireland, Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said. The funds are expected to help North Ireland's economy and offer investment in new infrastructure, health and education.

The support comes before a vote on May's legislative package. The prime minister lost her majority in the House of Commons earlier this month after a disastrous snap election. She urged the Democratic Unionist Party to support her government.

"We share many values in terms of wanting to see prosperity across the UK, the value of the union, the important bond between the different parts of the United Kingdom," May said after signing the deal. "The agreement we have come to is a very, very good one, and look forward to working with you."

With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority if all her party's lawmakers support her. The vote on the government's legislative package is expected to take place later this week.

Foster said details of the deal with UK Conservatives will be published. Party leaders said the agreement with Conservatives will offer stable government in Britain.

The DUP sought benefits in health, education and infrastructure in exchange for supporting May's Conservatives, according to Sky News.

"We're delighted that we have reached this agreement, which I think works, obviously, for national stability," Foster said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.