Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation of Wikileaks' Assange

Sweden's top prosecutor said Friday that she is dropping the seven-year investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement Friday that the prosecutor, Marianne Ny, "has decided to discontinue the investigation."

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sex-crime allegations from two women. He has been there ever since, fearing that if he is arrested he might ultimately be extradited to the United States.

Moments after the announcement, Assange's Twitter account posted a photo of him smiling.

Friday's announcement means Assange is no longer under any investigation in Sweden. British police said before the announcement that Assange is still wanted in Britain for jumping bail. Assange will face arrest if he leaves Ecuadorean embassy in London, U.K. police said.

Media reports in the U.S. say that prosecutors are preparing or are considering charges against the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, including its founder Julian Assange, for revealing sensitive government secrets.

The Washington Post reported last month that prosecutors are weighing charges against the organization's members after the Obama-era Justice Department declined to do so.

