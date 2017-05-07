Prince Harry, Prince William reportedly told to do less 'soul-baring' by Queen

The Queen has reportedly told Prince William and Prince Harry to stop "soul-baring" and be more stately like their grandfather.

As Prince Philip prepares to retire in the autumn, the Queen has suggested that the younger royals should place more emphasis on state duties.

PRICE PHILIP WILL NO LONGER CARRY OUT PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS, BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAYS

Both Princes William and Harry have spoken out recently about their struggle of coming to terms with the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales as part of the Heads Together mental health campaign.

A royal source told the Sunday Times: “As successful as that campaign was, it might be that soul-baring isn’t what Buckingham Palace is looking for.

“The direct impact [of Prince Philip‘s retirement] will be that the Cambridges will be expected to step up and undertake more state business and do less of their campaign work.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 96 next month, will no longer attend public engagements after 70 years of loyal service.

Click for more from The Sun.