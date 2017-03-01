Abuse survivor quits pope's panel over Vatican stonewall

An Irish woman who was sexually abused by clergy has quit in frustration her post on a Vatican commission advising Pope Francis about how to fight the abuse of minors.

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors says Marie Collins quit Wednesday, voicing her "frustration" at the lack of cooperation from other Vatican offices.

Collins, in a statement carried by the National Catholic Reporter, was more damning, decrying "cultural resistance" at the Vatican. She said some Vatican bureaucrats have been reluctant to implement the commission's recommendations "despite their approval by the pope."

She said the factors possibly causing the resistance at the Vatican include "internal politics, fear of change, clericalism which instills a belief that 'they know best'" about safeguarding children against future sexual abuse by clergy.