Three US service members hurt in Osprey crash after deadly Yemen terror raid

Three U.S. service members were hurt in a crash-landing of an MV-22 Osprey sent in to evacuate the wounded after the terror raid in Yemen over the weekend, the Pentagon revealed on Monday.

The operation targeting a group of senior Al Qaeda leaders in central Yemen killed a U.S. Navy SEAL and wounded three others, according to U.S. Central Command, which initially reported only one American was hurt in the aircraft's "hard landing."

IRAN TESTS BALLISTIC MISSILE IN DEFIANCE OF UNITED NATIONS RESOLUTION, OFFICIALS SAY

"A lot of female combatants" were part of the resistance the SEALs encountered on the target, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff David told reporters. "Some of the enemy killed in action were female."

Davis said the women took what he called pre-arranged fighting positions when they came under attack by the Navy SEAL assault force.

HIT SQUAD REPORTEDLY KILLS ISIS MADMAN WHO BEHEADED HUNDREDS

The Pentagon was "still assessing" reports of civilian casualties in the Yemen operation, Davis said. He would not confirm whether any children were killed as well.

The raid on Al Qaeda headquarters was the first counterterrorism offensive under President Trump aimed at gathering intelligence about the militant group, a U.S. official told Fox News. It was also first combat death under the new administration.

A total of 14 fighters from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula were killed in the assault, and U.S. service members captured "information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots," according to the military.

A U.S. official told Fox News planing for the operation began before Trump assumed office, but had not been given the green light.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.