12-year-old student shoots teacher, 4 classmates at American school in Mexico

A middle school student opened fire at an American school in northern Mexico on Wednesday, gravely injuring four students and a teacher, said Nuevo Leon government secretary, Manuel Florentino González.

He identified the shooter as a 12-year-old and gave only is first name, Federico.

Television footage showed ambulances and police outside the Colegio Americano del Noreste, south of the industrial city of Monterrey.

There were no details on the nationalities of those shot.

Nuevo Leon state security spokesman Aldo Fasci said the male student shot the teacher, another student, and then pointed the gun at classmates before shooting himself.

Fasci said the wounded had vital signs but were in extremely serious condition.

He said the motive was still under investigation.

The website of the American School of the Northeast says it offers bilingual education for students from preschool through ninth grade.

It was unclear how the student got the gun into the school. Mexico had once had a program that checked book bags at school entrances, but in many places it has fallen into disuse.

