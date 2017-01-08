The alleged gunman who shot and wounded a U.S. Consulate official in Mexico on Friday was arrested by a special unit in the country on Sunday, AFP reported, citing Jalisco state prosecutors.

The U.S. official, who was not identified, was injured when the unnamed gunman opened fire on him in Guadalajara. Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official into a parking garage, waiting for the official to exit the garage in his vehicle, and then firing a round into the car’s windshield.

No motive for the incident was immediately given.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said that, for privacy reasons, no further information would be made available about the victim. That information blackout included the man’s condition; however, Mexico’s attorney general said the victim was in “stable” condition and under protection.

“The safety and security of our employees overseas is among our highest priorities,” said an embassy spokeswoman who was not authorized to be quoted by name. “We are working closely with Mexican law enforcement in this matter.”

The FBI posted a $20,000 reward for information on the attacker. It wasn’t immediately clear if that reward would be claimed.

An attack on diplomatic personnel is a federal crime in Mexico.

