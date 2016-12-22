Australian police say five men are accused of planning a Christmas Day terror attack targeting a number of landmarks in Melbourne, the country's second largest city.

The five suspects, between age 21 and 26, were expected to appear in court Friday to be charged with acts in preparation of a terrorist event. They are believed to have been "self-radicalized" and inspired by ISIS, police said.

Four of the five suspects were born in Australia. The fifth is from Egypt. They were arrested in a series of overnight raids at properties in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Two other people initially arrested in the raids -- a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman -- were released without being charged, a police statement said.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters that police had gathered evidence in the raids that the plotters were planning to use explosives in their attack.

"We gathered the makings of an improvised explosive device," he said.

Ashton said the suspects had planned attacks on Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and nearby St. Paul's Cathedral.

"If this had got under our guard this would have been a significant attack," Ashton told reporters. "Certainly (there was the) potential for quite a number of people to be injured or killed in this attack."



Ashton said police had been watching the alleged plotters for some time, adding that intelligence suggested no threats to any other events.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said there will be extra police on the streets of Melbourne on Christmas Day to make the public feel safe.

The arrests were made days after a truck smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people in the latest terror attack to strike Europe this year.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from News.com.au

Click for more from SkyNews.com.au