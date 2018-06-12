Royal Caribbean cruise passenger demanded full refund because neighbor snored 'very loud'

A passenger on a Royal Caribbean South Pacific cruise has allegedly demanded a full refund for his ticket, claiming his vacation was “ruined” by a snoring neighbor.

Brendan Ritson and his partner were onboard an 11-day Royal Caribbean cruise from Sydney, Australia to Fiji in 2016, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

According to the publication, the pair found a water leak in their cabin the first night and were upgraded to a larger and more expensive room.

Three nights later, Ritson said a mother and daughter moved into the room next door, which is when the problems began.

Ritson claims the mother and daughter were “very loud” and they “snored, spoke loudly, argued and used offensive language,” Insider reported.

He allegedly reported the disturbance to cruise staff twice in one night. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship management claims it offered to move Ritson and his partner to a smaller room – equivalent to the one the couple had booked originally. However, Ritson refused because he “did not want to be downgraded,” Insider reported.

Ritson continued to complain, stating the snoring was so loud, he and his partner were being kept awake. Though, once again, Ritson refused to change rooms.

Once the vacation ended, Ritson reportedly filed for a full refund of $3,270.29 from Royal Caribbean Cruises with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Court. However, after the initial hearing, Insider reported the amount was reduced to $2,436.78 covering only the cost of accommodation.

Despite the lowered amount, Ritson’s appeal for compensation for his “ruined” vacation was rejected in court.

"I accept the noisy neighbors' snoring caused Mr. Ritson and his partner annoyance, even great annoyance, and disturbed their sleep and enjoyment of the cruise," Adjudicator Howe said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, before declaring Riston’s refusal to move to a different room was “unreasonable.”

Howe went on to point out that Ritson’s first complaint about the noise did not come until nearly a week after the two new neighbors moved in.

Royal Caribbean was not immediately available for comment.