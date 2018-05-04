Viking Cruises announces 245-day long 'Ultimate World Cruise'

Viking Cruises announced Tuesday it will launch the longest continuous world cruise itinerary in history with the new Ultimate World Cruise, which will span 245 days, six continents, 59 countries and 113 ports.

The eight-month world cruise on the Viking Sun departs from London August 31, 2019, but travelers have the option to sail one of two shorter segments during the voyage. The shorter itineraries include Viking World Treasures, a 127-day sailing from London to Los Angeles that visits 33 countries and 61 ports, or Viking World Wonders, a 119-day journey from Los Angeles to London that visits 29 countries and 55 ports.

All Viking passengers will receive complimentary shore excursions in each port and unlimited Wi-Fi, and World Cruise guests will be eligible to receive Business Class airfare and all gratuities and service fees included in the cost.

Viking's Ultimate World Cruise will feature overnight stays in 22 cities and learning opportunities during excursions in every port. Some of the top destinations the voyage will visit include Egypt, Ho Chi Minh City, London, Mumbai, Rio de Janeiro, Tasmania and many more.

“For more than 20 years we have been offering guests the most culturally immersive journeys available in the industry and we are pleased to announce the most extensive itinerary in our history,” Viking chairman Torstein Hagen said in a statement. “Our World Cruises offer guests the rare opportunity to unpack once and explore dozens of the best destinations on Earth — at a value that is unprecedented in the travel industry.”

As for what passengers should expect during a journey on the Viking Sun, the ship accommodates 930 guests in 465 All-Veranda Staterooms, boasts two pool choices, provides comfort in the LivNordic Spa and features eight dining options.

Prices for Viking’s Ultimate World Cruise start $92,990 per person, with the shorter voyages running travelers $47,995 per person for the Viking World Treasures sailing and $45,995 per person for the Viking World Wonders sailing.

All three of the itineraries include Business Class international air, transfers to and from the ship, all gratuities and service fees, three complimentary visa services, free luggage shipping services for embarkation and Viking's Silver Spirits beverage package.

Passengers who book their travel before December 31 will receive $4,000 in shore-excursion credit and $2,000 in shipboard credit. As for guests who book Viking World Treasures or Viking World Wonders before December 31, they will receive $2,000 in shore-excursion credit per person for any optional land programs and $1,000 in shipboard credit.

This story originally appeared in TravelPulse.