Green Bay Packers' Trevor Davis arrested at LAX for bomb joke

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport for making “criminal threats” while checking in, police confirmed to ESPN.

According to police, Davis and a female companion were checking in at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter Sunday morning when the ticket agent “asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol, cans, knives, weapons or explosives,” Fox 6 reported.

Davis then turned to his companion and said something to the effect of “Yeah, did you pack the explosives?” USA Today reported.

Airport police were called after Davis made the joke and arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of making a bomb threat. According to reports by USA Today, Davis was booked into a Los Angeles jail after noon on Sunday, but released shortly after posting $15,000 bail.

The team said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they are aware of the situation, but did not comment further.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis. We are in the process of gathering more information and we will refrain from making any further comment as it is on ongoing legal matter."

Davis is reportedly scheduled to appear in court May 3.

Trevor Davis was a fifth-round draft pick for the Packers in 2016. Last season, the 24-year-old played in all 16 games.