Flight 666 lands in HEL for final time

On Friday the 13th, a flight bearing the number of the beast landed safely in HEL for the last time.

No, that sentence is not the plot of a Stephen King novel. It's the story of Finnair Flight 666, which traversed its daily route from Copenhagen, Denmark to Helsinki, Finland (airport code: HEL).

Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, says Friday's flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local.

The flight started in 2006 and has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times. There have been no reports of issues, supernatural or otherwise.

"It has been quite a joke among the pilots" veteran Finnair pilot Juha-Pekka Keidasto told the Associated Press in 2013, ahead of another Friday the 13th flight. "I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me."

Still, Finnair has decided to retire the flight number. As the carrier is switching around some flight numbers later this month, Flight AY666 will become AY954.

