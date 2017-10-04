Disney World booted Alex Morgan and fellow soccer stars for being 'belligerent,' police say

Soccer star Alex Morgan, along with a couple of her professional soccer-playing friends, were reportedly escorted from Walt Disney World on Sunday after getting a little too rowdy at Epcot Center.

TMZ originally reported that Morgan — an Olympic gold-medalist who plays forward for both the USA’s women’s national soccer team and the Orlando Pride — had been “partying” at Epcot’s World Showcase with several of her friends, including MLS players Giles Barnes and Donny Toia of the Orlando Pride.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, Barnes had cut in front of another park-goer inside a pub at the United Kingdom section of the World Showcase, leading to a verbal argument between Barnes and another group. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene to remove Barnes — who was using “curse words” — and issued him a trespass warning.

While escorting Barnes from the premises, officers say other park managers asked for assistance in removing several park patrons, at which point they spotted Morgan and a few friends “being very loud and belligerent towards staff” while they, too, were being escorted from an area near Spaceship Earth.

“She appeared to be highly impaired,” wrote Officer Armando Harwood in the OCSD’s report.

Harwood added that he then responded to another incident at the pub involving Donny Toia. According to the report, Toia and his wife were behaving inappropriately, getting “verbally aggressive” with the manager and spewing curse words.

Barnes, Morgan and Toya were then “trespassed” to a conference room, where Harwood wrote that he activated his body-mounted camera after the three continued to be “belligerent, with screaming and yelling.”

According to an Instagram photo Morgan shared earlier that day, she, Barnes and Giles were accompanied by more than a dozen other friends and athletes, and had originally planned to spend eight hours at the World Showcase during their trip.

Officers could not confirm to Page Six whether or not the group was attempting to drink alcoholic beverages at all 11 countries represented in the Showcase, which is a challenge that has become a popular trend among some visitors, per VisitFlorida.com.