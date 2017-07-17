Delta blasts Ann Coulter after Twitter rant, calls her comments 'unacceptable'

Delta Air Lines isn’t letting Ann Coulter's attacks on them on social media go unanswered, but still hasn't given an answer as to why Coulter's seat was given to someone else.

The airline responded to a barrage of tweets from the conservative commentator, in which she blasted the company for seating another passenger in the roomier preferred seat she reserved.

“We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30,” Delta tweeted at Coulter on Sunday evening.

"Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary," the airline added in a follow-up tweet.

Coulter, 55, originally began airing her grievances on Saturday afternoon, telling her Twitter followers that Delta is "the worst airline in America.”

In a series of subsequent tweets throughout Saturday and Sunday afternoon, Coulter alleged that Delta gave her preferred seat — which comes with an additional three inches of legroom — to another woman without any “explanation, compensation or apology.” She also shared a few jokes at the expense of Delta and the woman who took her spot.

Coulter, too, tweeted out a photo of the woman who allegedly occupied her seat, remarking that she didn’t look like "an air marshall [sic] or tall person."

After Delta issued its Twitter response on Sunday, Coulter countered that she was “STILL WAITING FOR AN EXPLANATION FROM THE BRILLIANT, TALENTED, HARDWORKING STAFF @Delta” and resumed lambasting the airline and its CEO, Ed Bastian.

Coulter also disputed Delta’s claims that she was only out $30, instead suggesting that the airline had wasted $10,000 of her very valuable “time.”

“$30! It cost me $10,000 of my time to pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options,” she tweeted.

The debacle is being referred to on Twitter as #DeltaGate, with many taking sides on social media, and calling out both Delta and Coulter for their behavior.

A representative for Delta Air Lines was not immediately available for comment.