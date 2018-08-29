Expand / Collapse search
Google Maps mistakenly shows 'McCain Senate Office Building'

Associated Press
Google mistakenly identified a Senate office building as having already been named after the late Sen. John McCain.

WASHINGTON –  Google Maps isn't waiting for the Senate.

Lawmakers are debating a proposal to rename a Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain, but Google Maps already displays "McCain Senate Office Building" on its website.

A search for "Russell Senate Office Building" directs users to the same building.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer proposed renaming the Russell building in McCain's honor after the Arizona Republican died Saturday from brain cancer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll form a bipartisan panel to solicit ideas on ways to honor McCain.

Google said Wednesday it was working to fix the problem. The company said in a statement it empowers people to contribute local knowledge "but we recognize that there may be occasional inaccuracies or premature changes suggested by users."