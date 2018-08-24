Amazon pays a creepy Twitter army to convince you its warehouses aren't evil

Amazon is trying to clean up its reputation by unleashing a small army of Twitter fanatics to praise the company.

The tech giant has built a creepy online community of warehouse staff who defend Amazon's notoriously brutal working conditions.

hese workers reply to complaints about Amazon's warehouse jobs, declaring the punishing conditions as a myth.

The mysterious online sect was first spotted by Twitter user Flamboyant Shoes Guy, later detailed by TechCrunch, and then confirmed by Amazon to The Sun.

Every single account has a Twitter bio in the exact same format: [Job title] @ [Warehouse Location]. [Length of service] Amazonian. [List of things they like outside of work].

And all of their accounts link out to a website for Amazon warehouse tours.

