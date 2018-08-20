Uber wants to make it easier to get the airport

Uber is trying to make getting to Big Apple airports a little bit easier.

Starting Monday, customers using the ride-hailing app to go to LaGuardia or JFK will be asked to select their airline.

Drivers will then automatically be fed the correct terminal and door information, so as to avoid any last-second navigation errors.

The feature will also allow Uber to give fliers more accurate ETAs for their rides, the company said — acknowledging that the more precise info may affect fares as well, depending on how long it takes to get to the specific terminal.

“Millions of riders around the world rely on Uber to get to the airport each week,” Marcus Womack, Uber’s head of product for expansion, said. “We want the process to be as seamless and stress-free as possible.”

JFK and LaGuardia are the first to get the update, which will eventually roll out to a handful of other airports around the country — and the world, including in Mexico City, Paris and San Francisco.

Newark Liberty is currently not included in the Uber upgrade.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.