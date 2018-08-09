Samsung announces Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, smart watch at big event

Samsung finally unveiled its long-awaited Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, as it looks to keep pace with Apple in the high-end of the market.

At Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Samsung took off the wrap of its stylus-equipped smartphone, a companion to the previously announced Galaxy 9. Included in the Galaxy Note 9 is a new S Pen, as well as big changes to the camera, battery life and storage capabilities.

The New S Pen will have better accuracy and sensitivity, but the big change is that the stylus can be used as a remote control, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

SMARTPHONES ARE KILLING TEENAGERS' MEMORIES, STUDY SAYS

Also upgraded this year for the Galaxy Note 9, which is set to go on sale Aug. 24, is the battery. Though they rarely agree on much, most Samsung users and iPhone users can agree that smartphone batteries need work. Well, Samsung has heard some of the cries and introduced a larger, 4,000 mAh battery, approximately 10 percent bigger than the battery on last year's Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung execs described it as "all-day battery life" during the presentation.

The new Note 9 will also have 128GB or 512GB of onboard storage, making it even easier to save and store all of your apps, photos, videos and messages in one place. Keeping with tradition, the Note 9 will also have a 512GB microSD card slot, so users can get over 1 TB of storage. For comparison purposes, the largest storage on an Apple iPhone is 256 GB, with no microSD card slot.

The new phone won't come cheap, however. Samsung said the enrty level 128 GB Note 9 will cost $1,000, while the 512GB model will cost $1,250. That's in line with the cost of the 256 GB iPhone X, which sets consumers back $1,149.

NORTH KOREA'S LEADERSHIP LOVES IPHONES, REPORT SAYS

In addition to the new phone, Samsung unveiled several new products, including a new Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes and users can expect to get "several days on a single charge."

The South Korean electronics giant also showed off a new wireless charger, capable of charging two devices at the same time and a new smart speaker, dubbed the Galaxy Home.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia