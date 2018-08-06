Facebook Dating offerings can be seen in leaked pre-launch screenshots

Facebook will soon be playing Cupid.

The embattled social media platform is currently testing among its employees a new dating feature that will be woven into its app alongside such categories as Marketplace.

If you decide to activate Facebook Dating, only other users that have it turned on will be able to see you, and it won’t be shared to News Feed, according to TechCrunch. Users will be able to choose if friends can see you or not, and will pick from a range of gender and sexual orientation options

Screengrabs shared on Twitter by Jane Manchun Wong show a clean, adult-looking interface with a fairly basic profile and various ways to screen what other Facebook users you can potentially choose from.

SAVING FACEBOOK PHOTOS, FIND FREE AUDIOBOOKS, TV RESTAURANTS AND MORE: TECH Q&A

The announcement in May that Facebook would enter the dating space caused the shares of Tinder’s parent company to drop 20 percent.

There will be Groups and Events for Facebook Dating and if two people express interest in each other—there won’t be any swiping—they’ll be able to text via Messenger or WhatsApp, TechCrunch reports.

According to Wong, Facebook is also working on something called “Conversation Starter” to help users break the ice.

The tech behemoth reportedly has no plans for paid subscriptions for the Dating service and it will be restricted to only users over the age of 18 in the United States.

TechCrunch reports Facebook is also considering a limit on how many people one can express interest in, so that users can’t just spam everyone with cheesy one-liners.

When Fox News reached out to Facebook for comment, the tech company confirmed that it is testing the dating feature internally. A spokesperson also referred Fox News to its announcment of Facebook Dating from May of this year.