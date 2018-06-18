Facebook set to ban weapon accessory ads for users under the age of 18

Facebook will prevent advertisers from showing weapon accessory ads to minors, the social network has announced.

The move comes in the wake of the deadly school shootings at Parkland, Fla. and Santa Fe, Texas. On Feb. 14, 17 people died and several were wounded in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Last month, 10 people were killed and 13 wounded when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

“We already prohibit ads for weapon sales and modifications like magazines,” explained Facebook, in a blog post. “However, advertisers have been able to promote other weapons accessories, including products that are mounted on guns for the purposes of illuminating, magnifying or focusing in on (e.g. optics, flashlights) a target as well as holsters and belt accessories.”

From June 21, advertisers promoting weapon accessories must restrict their audience to at least 18 years of age and over. “This means we have an even higher standard for what is allowed and why we have chosen to limit weapons accessories to an adults-only audience,” it wrote.

Facebook explained that, unlike posts from friends or Pages, ads receive paid distribution on the social network. “This means we have an even higher standard for what is allowed and why we have chosen to limit weapons accessories to an adults only audience,” it said.

Earlier this year, YouTube, which is owned by Google, brought in restrictions on certain videos featuring firearms and accessories. The move sparked an outcry from gun advocates.

