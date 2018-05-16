Man raging at lunch-counter workers for speaking Spanish, saying he'll 'call ICE,' goes viral

A social media video of a man yelling racist comments at two females in an eatery at lunch time has gone viral.

The video, alleged to be of a Manhattan lawyer, has been viewed more than 2 million times. In the video, the man berates two females at the eatery for speaking Spanish.

"Every person I listen to—he's speaking it, she's speaking it. This is America," the man says in the video. The eatery has been identified on social media as Fresh Kitchen on Madison Avenue, near 39th Street.

After being confronted by a manager, the man continued: "Your clients and your staff are speaking Spanish to staff when they should be speaking English...My guess is they're undocumented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of them taken out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off my money—I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here."

Edward Suazo posted the video and described the situation in a Facebook post, detailing that his wife and her best friend were buying lunch, started speaking Spanish to the waiter when the man went off.

"They where on there lunch time and ordering there food and just because they where speaking in Spanish to the waiter this asshole jumps in and started to call the waiter and my wife and her best friend all types of names and threatened to call I.C.E on them and the employees !!!!," Suazo wrote on Facebook.

He continued: "What a big man talking down to couple of women and a helpless employee. I wish someone tells me I can’t speak in my native language ! First of all they wasn’t talking to you!! A-----e!"

Multiple calls and emails to the law office of the man who is alleged to be in the video were not returned.

