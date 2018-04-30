Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spaceflight

Blue Origin launches and lands New Shepard

PCmag
File photo: A general view of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. (REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing)

File photo: A general view of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. (REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing)

Jeff Bezos has big plans for space, and the latest successful launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital booster and crew capsule suggest he's going to achieve them.

As Mashable reports, on Sunday, New Shepard Mission 8 was launched in Texas and managed to achieve a maximum altitude of 351,000 feet before the rocket landed and the crew capsule floated back down to Earth using parachutes. Liftoff to touchdown took around 10 minutes.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.

More From PCmag