Best Buy will exclusively sell new Amazon Fire smart TVs

Amazon is partnering with Best Buy to peddle the next generation of Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the US and Canada.

The companies on Wednesday announced that as a first step in their new, multi-year partnership, Best Buy will exclusively sell more than ten 4K and HD Fire TV Edition models from Insignia and Toshiba, starting this summer. A Toshiba model is slated to launch first, followed by others later this year.

These upcoming smart TVs will have Amazon's Fire TV experience built right in, letting you easily switch from cable and streaming content from services such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, PlayStation Vue, and Hulu.

"Connect any HD antenna and instantly use Alexa to search for and watch broadcast TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming TV episodes and movies," the companies wrote in a news release. "Fire TV Edition includes a Voice Remote with Alexa, making it easy to launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more. It can also be paired with any Echo device, allowing you to easily use your voice to control your TV experience hands-free with Alexa."

Best Buy will sell these new models in its brick-and-mortar stores, on its website, and, for the first time, on Amazon.com as a third-party seller.

"Amazon and Best Buy have a long history of working together, and today we take our partnership to a new level," Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. "These Fire Edition smart TVs by Insignia and Toshiba deliver beautiful visuals and all the movies and TV shows you love, with an experience that gets better every day with Alexa. We could not have a better partner in this endeavor."

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.