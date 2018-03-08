Elon Musk goes on Twitter tirade over Trump tariffs

SpaceX and Tesla chieftain Elon Musk has gone on a Twitter tirade against President Trump over the pending tariffs, which would see foreign imports of steel and aluminum be heavily taxed.



Musk, who was a member of President Trump's advisory council prior to leaving it in June 2017, asked the president whether the U.S. and China should have the same rules for cars, delving into international trade policy at a time when it has become a touchy subject for many domestic corporations.

"Do you think the US & China should have equal & fair rules for cars?" Musk wrote. "Meaning, same import duties, ownership constraints & other factors."

Musk added that American companies that ship their cars to China pay a significantly larger import duty than Chinese cars that come to the U.S.

"For example, an American car going to China pays 25% import duty, but a Chinese car coming to the US only pays 2.5%, a tenfold difference," Musk tweeted.

He also said that American companies that set up factories in China effectively have to have a joint-venture with Chinese counterparts, allowing them to own no more than 50 percent of the factory in China.

"Also, no US auto company is allowed to own even 50% of their own factory in China, but there are five 100% China-owned EV [electric vehicle] auto companies in the US," Musk wrote.

He also noted that he is generally for free trade, but highlighted the fact the current regulations make it difficult. He likened it to "competing in an Olympic race wearing lead shoes."

Musk, 46, concluded his tweetstorm by noting that he had raised the issue with the Obama administration, but nothing was ever resolved.

"We raised this with the prior administration and nothing happened," Musk wrote. "Just want a fair outcome, ideally where tariffs/rules are equally moderate. Nothing more. Hope this does not seem unreasonable."

President Trump has come under fire from both Republicans and Democrats for his announcement on tariffs last week, which would see foreign-made steel imports be taxed at 25 percent and aluminum be taxed at 10 percent.

Trump hinted that he would sign controversial tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel Thursday, but also suggested flexibility for “real friends” abroad who treat the U.S. fairly.

At a Cabinet meeting Thursday afternoon, Trump told reporters that he was intending to stick with the 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum ahead of an expected announcement later in the day.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Mexico and Canada could be exempt from the tariffs as part of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and Trump has hinted at other exemptions as well.

