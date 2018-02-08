Elon Musk posts final photo of Tesla Roadster headed to asteroid belt

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Telsa, on Wednesday posted the final photograph of his Tesla Roadster that was launched into space on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and is headed to the astroid belt.

Musk wrote in the Instagram post, “Last pic of Starman in Roadster enroute to Mars Orbit and then the Asteroid Belt.”

Tuesday's launch marked the rocket’s first test flight and is the most powerful rocket since the Saturn V's used in the Apollo missions.

Test vehicles usually carry concrete or steel blocks, the newpaper reported, but Musk said that would be “extremely boring.”

“We decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel,” Musk told the publication.

Scientists believe that radiation will tear the car into pieces within a year.