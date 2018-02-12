Boston Dynamics' latest robot can open doors

The latest robot update by Boston Dynamics — a company known for its unnerving SpotMini robots — can now open doors, as shown in the company’s latest YouTube video.

The video, titled “Hey Buddy, Can You Give Me a Hand?” shows a signature yellow dog-like creation from Boston Dynamics walking toward a door and examining it, before another robot approaches the door.

The second SpotMini robot trots over and releases its black arm, which grabs onto the door handle and proceeds to open the door.

The arm then maneuvers around the door, which opens entirely, and the polite SpotMini allows his first robot to enter the room first, before following suit.

Social media users quipped online about how life-like the Boston Dynamic robot has become.

In November, Elon Musk freaked out about the company’s then-latest robot, saying it was just the start of things to come — claiming the newest invention was “nothing” compared to what we’ll see next.

“This is nothing,” Musk tweeted. “In a few years, that bot will move so fast you’ll need a strobe light to see it. Sweet dreams…”

Musk, who has said he believes artificial intelligence could be the cause of World War 3, has repeatedly asked for governments around the world to regulate artificial intelligence and robotics, much like society does with other sectors, such as food and drugs.

The tech leader said at the time that we’ve “Got to regulate AI/robotics like we do food, drugs, aircraft & cars.”

“Public risks require public oversight. Getting rid of the FAA wdn’t [SIC] make flying safer. They’re there for good reason,” Musk added.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia contributed to this report.