Apple now facing at least 8 class-action lawsuits over slowing down older iPhones

The lawsuits over slow iPhones keep piling up.

Apple now faces at least eight U.S. class-action suits charging that it defrauded iPhone users by slowing the devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance — just a week after the tech giant opened up about the year-old software change.

The tweak may have led iPhone owners to misguided attempts to resolve issues over the last year, the lawsuits contend.

All the lawsuits — filed in U.S. District Courts in California, New York and Illinois — seek class-action to represent potentially millions of iPhone owners nationwide.

A similar case was lodged in an Israeli court on Monday, the newspaper Haaretz reported.

Apple did not respond to an email seeking comment on the filings.

The company acknowledged last week for the first time in detail that operating system updates released since “last year” for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 included a feature “to smooth out” power supply from batteries that are cold, old or low on charge.

Click here for more on this story from the New York Post.