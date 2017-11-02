Brace yourselves, the Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived

Well, it’s official, Black Friday is here, kind of — according to Amazon, at least — as Wednesday, November 1 marked the launch of the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store.

Discounts on tech, toys, clothing, and home goods will be going on now through the day after Thanksgiving. This controversial consumer holiday is starting earlier and earlier every year, but it could prove to be a good thing for shoppers. Buying online is a great way to avoid those Black Friday lines altogether, leaving you more time to spend with your family during the holidays.

Here are a few of our favorite deals to get you started, or check out Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Store for more savings.

TCL 49-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV – $360 If a new TV is what you’re after then this TCL model should do the trick. A 49-inch screen and smart functionality will bring you out of the dark ages of visual media. This TCL Smart TV is available on Amazon for just $360 after a 25 percent Black Friday discount. You can also check out our favorite deals on 4K TVs. See it KrBn Retro Typewriter Keyboard – $100 With the invention of modern computing, the typewriter quickly became obsolete. Despite losing popularity, there are many of us who are still captivated by the look and feel of those out-of-date writing machines. This retro keyboard combines the best of both worlds to bring you a rich, yet modern, typing experience. You can pick up this keyboard on Amazon for just $100 after a 75 percent Black Friday discount. See it Apple iPad Pro (Certified Refurbished) – $350 Arguably one of the best tablets available today, Apple’s iPad is a great gift to give this holiday season. Paying full price for one can quickly destroy your holiday budget. Amazon’s refurbished products are shipped with all of the relevant accessories as well as a 90-day warranty to put your mind at ease. This Certified Refurbished iPad Pro is available for $350 on Amazon after a $50 Black Friday discount. See it Lifewit Vintage Laptop Messenger Bag – $37 Finding the perfect laptop bag for you can be both difficult and expensive. While the main purpose of the bag is to provide you with a way to tote your laptop everywhere you go, that doesn’t mean you can’t do it with style. You can pick up this vintage laptop bag for just $37 on Amazon, or check out our favorite laptop bags available now. See it

