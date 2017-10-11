Facebook down for many users across the globe

Many Facebook users across the world experienced problems accessing the social network Wednesday.



Website Down Detector is tracking the issues on its Facebook outage chart. Outage Report is also monitoring the problem, which it says started at 11.11 a.m ET.

Mashable reports that both desktop and mobile users are experiencing problems.

Users quickly turned to Twitter to vent their frustration at the Facebook problems. The hashtag #facebookdown is a trending search term in the U.S.

There are also reports of problems with Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram,” said Facebook, in a statement emailed to Fox News. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

A number of users reported that the social network was back up after 1 p.m. ET.

