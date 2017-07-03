Fisherman reels in hammerhead shark off Florida beach, drone video shows

A fisherman got one magnificent catch during the Fourth of July weekend when he reeled in a massive hammerhead shark off Florida's Panama City Beach -- and it was all captured in a drone video.

Curtis Williams was flying his drone over Panama City Beach on Saturday when he saw the fisherman attempting to capture the shark.

"Vacationing at beach and was going to video a nice pleasant sunset. I noticed a man wading in the water and something close to him," Williams told Storyful. "I brought the drone down and quickly realized a monster hammerhead was next to him."

The shark was seen on the video thrashing around as it gets closer to the fisherman. A group of beachgoers stood by and watched the epic capture.

The unidentified fisherman later released the shark back into the ocean.