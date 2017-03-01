Tech

Trump's speech smashes Twitter record

Carley Shimkus reports on social media reaction to Trump's address to Congress

 

President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night set a Twitter record: some 3 million tweets were sent about the address, making it the most-tweeted speech of its kind, according to Twitter.

The company’s @gov account reported that the speech generated more tweets than any other State of the Union or joint Congressional session address in history. The previous record was 2.6 million tweets.

The “top Tweeted moments” of the speech were of three quotes, according to Twitter, and included “We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens.” Owens is the widow of the Navy SEAL, William “Ryan” Owens, who perished during an operation in Yemen.

The top people Tweeted about were, unsurprisingly, the president (@POTUS), Speaker Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan), and Carryn Owens.

The most retweeted tweet, according to Twitter? It was one by President Trump, beginning with the phrase “We are one people, with one destiny.”

