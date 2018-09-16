NFL's Green Bay Packers need to revamp ticket policy for infants, new mom says

A new mother in Wisconsin is calling for the Green Bay Packers to change their ticket policy after the NFL team told her it wouldn't allow her 3-month-old daughter into the stadium without a ticket.

Erica Johnson said she had planned to bring her daughter with her to the Packers' home game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but believed she didn't need to buy an extra ticket because the child is still too young to sit in her own seat, FOX9 Minneapolis reported.

Johnson, a lifelong Packers fan, said she called and wrote to the team regarding its policy for infants, but was told that all persons who enter Lambeau Field require a ticket -- whether they use a seat or not, the station reported.

“I just want them to step back and review the policy as to the rationale so that being a hometown team, family-friendly environment, the one we’ve always known the Packers to be, that kids could really enjoy that experience,” Johnson told FOX9.

Johnson, who says her family has held season tickets for more than 60 years, told the station that unless the team changes its policy, her family won’t be going to any games until their daughter is old enough to appreciate the experience.

Besides the Packers, six other NFL clubs also require each attendee to pay for a seat, the station reported, citing Ticket City, an online ticket broker. Other teams in the NFL have height and age restrictions for kids who can enter free of charge and sit on their parent’s lap.

Meanwhile, a pregnant couple attending last week's Packers-Bears game had to leave early when their new baby "decided to take matters into his own hands" at halftime, Milwaukee station WTMJ-TV reported.

The couple made it to the hospital just in time and caught the rest of the game -- a come-from-behind 24-23 Packers victory -- on TV with their newborn son, Zachary, according to the station.