Odd News

Raccoon that made daring climb up Minnesota tower to be honored at baseball game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A raccoon that caused a frenzy on social media earlier this week will receive its own promotional night, an independent league baseball team announced Wednesday.

The critter, dubbed #mprraccoon, made a daring climb up the UBS Building in St. Paul on Tuesday night and was finally rescued by animal control early Wednesday on the roof.

As many social media users expressed their concerns and made their jokes about the drama, the St. Paul Saints, of the American Association, jumped on the marketing opportunity.

A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of the building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling the office building. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

A raccoon climbed up the UBS Building on Tuesday.  (MPR News via AP)

“She was one of us and the world wrapped their arms around our #MPRRaccoon. Not all heroes wear capes and ours climbed her way into the hearts of many, along with one of the highest buildings in Saint Paul,” the team said in a press release.

“While many consider Minnesota a state you flyover to get to your destination, our hero proved this was an area she didn’t want to leave. She has now been returned safely into the wild, but her story will live forever and the St. Paul Saints plan on honoring the greatest raccoon known to man, since perhaps Rocket Raccoon, as they change their name for a day.”

The team will become the St. Paul Raccoons for their June 26 game against the Sioux City Explorers. Players will wear special jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a raccoon mask and the team will offer the raccoon a key to CHS Field. The team is preparing the raccoon’s appearance at the ballpark.

“Should the raccoon ever return to the Saint Paul area, she will have free run of the Saints ballpark, to rummage through the trash, climb up the St. Paul Eye Clinic Batter’s Eye, or just hang out and relax.”

